Lithuania will send fines for violation of sanctions to the reconstruction of Ukraine

Lithuania will direct fines received for violations of international and national sanctions to the Cooperation Fund. From there, funds will go to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

LRT writes about it.

99 members of the Lithuanian Seimas voted for such changes to the legislation, no one was against or abstained. This amendment will be in effect for a decade — until January 2034.

"Thus, Lithuaniaʼs goal is to jointly contribute to the recovery of Ukraine and demonstrate a strong position to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Jovita Neliupšene.

In Lithuania, violation of international sanctions or restrictive measures established by law is punishable by a fine from €200 to €6 000.