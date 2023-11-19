The Russians hit a residential area in Kherson with artillery. A child is among the wounded

Russian invaders hit a residential area in Kherson. Five people were injured, including a three-year-old child. The girl was hospitalized with neck and leg injuries.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

A child and a 55-year-old grandmother were walking in the yard. Enemy artillery covered them at the entrance. The woman is also injured. She and two other women — aged 47 and 69 — were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 59-year-old man has shrapnel injuries.

The shelling damaged a multi-story residential building.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).