During the night, the air defense forces destroyed 15 Shahed drones. About 10 of them were shot down over Kyiv region

At night, air defense forces destroyed 15 Shahed drones over the Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A total of 20 launches were recorded from the Kursk region of Russia.

About ten Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv and its suburbs, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city administration. Drones entered the attack in waves, from different directions, and also changed the vector of movement. That is why the alarm was announced several times in Kyiv at night. No one was injured in the attack.

Subsequently, the Kyiv regional military administration reported that an infrastructure object was damaged due to a night attack. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

According to the head of the regional military administration, one enemy UAV was shot down over the Zvenihorod district of Cherkasy region. The alarm in the region lasted more than 4 hours. The debris slightly damaged five houses. No one was hurt.