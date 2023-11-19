General Staff: Defense forces eliminated 1,190 invaders per day

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,190 soldiers, 13 tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems and two air defense vehicles. In total, 318,570 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy stormed near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.

In Donetsk region, the Russians stormed near Torske, without success. Also, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks by invaders near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Defense forces continue to storm in the direction of Bakhmut.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. They unsuccessfully advanced east of Keramika, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka — there the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks.

A total of 25 attacks were repelled in Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromayorske districts.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians stormed Robotyne, Novoprokopivka, and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, without success. Defense forces continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 6 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops.

The missile forces hit 3 control points, 3 areas of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system and an enemy ammunition depot.