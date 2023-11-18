Air defense shot down 29 out of 38 drones overnight. In the Odesa region, there is a hit in the energy infrastructure

Anti-aircraft defense shot down 29 out of 38 drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force Command on the morning of November 18.

The drones attacked in several waves, in groups, in different regions of Ukraine and at different times. The launches were from Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk of Krasnodar Krai. The attacks began at 8:00 p.m. on November 17 and continued until 4 a.m. on November 18.

The Kyiv city military administration reported that "almost a dozen" drones were shot down on the approaches to the capital, and there were no casualties or damage. The drone was also shot down over the Pavlograd district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russians launched 8 drones in Zaporizhzhia, shot down 4 of them, there were fires at infrastructure facilities, and no one was injured.

In the Odesa region, an energy infrastructure facility was hit, and an administrative building was damaged. One employee was injured and hospitalized. 6 drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region.