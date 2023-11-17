Zelenskyi announced a defense conference in the USA and an increase in results in the missile program

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in detail about the meeting of the Headquarters, the Ukrainian missile program and new weapons and said that there will be more results.

Today, November 17, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, gave a detailed report on the supply of troops for the next year — with shells, weapons, ammunition and equipment — at Headquaters. About what is in deficit, and what will have to be increased, taking into account the plans. The President assured that the goal of increasing the production of Ukrainian weapons is being achieved.

"The implementation of the Ukrainian missile program, which was launched in 2021, was also discussed in detail, and everyone sees that its results are increasingly long-range, pleasant for Ukraine and just as unpleasant for the enemy as it should be. There will be even more results," added the state leader.

Zelenskyi also said that a defense conference dedicated to the Ukrainian and American military industry will be held in the US capital in December. This event should become "a powerful event in the development of the Defense Industries Forum."

"We are actively moving with the United States regarding the joint production of weapons. During my visit to Washington, we agreed with President Biden on very specific things that we can do together. And this will definitely strengthen the Americans, the Ukrainians, and our partners," the president emphasized.

It will be a two-day conference DFNC1: US Edition, which will be held from December 6 to 7. It will be attended by representatives of the American and Ukrainian governments, the Office of the President, and leading defense companies around the world.

The president also talked about the issue of a new approach to air alarms. He stated that the level of Ukrainian air defense allows modernizing the response to the take-off of Kinzhal missile carriers without unnecessary stops in the country.