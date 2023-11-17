Ukraine returned five more children from the occupied Kherson region and Donetsk

Five more children who were under occupation in the Kherson regions and Donetsk were taken to Kyiv.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

According to him, four children are from the Kherson region, and one boy is from Donetsk. The children were returned together with their parents. Now, the families are in Kyiv, where doctors and psychologists are helping them.

Prokudin also noted that the return of the children is the result of the systematic work of the Save Ukraine charity in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and the Office of the Ombudsman.