Four more children and their families were taken from the occupied territories

Four more Ukrainian children and their families were returned from the occupied territories. Mykola Kuleba, the founder and director of the Save Ukraine organization, announced this on November 14.

He said that during the occupation, two of these children studied at a Ukrainian online school during the entire last academic year, while Russian raids were constantly taking place in their village. In the end, the Russian military began to threaten the parents that they would take their children, take away their house, and deport them themselves. Therefore, the family was forced to send their children to a Russian school.

At school, according to Kuleba, Ukrainian children were required to wrap themselves in the Russian flag and walk in it until the end of lessons. In the school corridors, children constantly saw soldiers with weapons. The children had time to study in a Russian school for only 4 days, then they were taken to Ukraine with their families.

Now the families have already crossed the border of Ukraine and are safe. Now they are waiting for psychological recovery and a gradual return to life.