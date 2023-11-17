Last day, six people died in the Kherson region. Russia massively shelled the right bank

During the mass shelling of Kherson, six people were killed, and another 10 were injured. Residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, and gas stations came under fire.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the right bank of the region 58 times, firing 347 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation.

In Kherson itself, the Russians fired 43 projectiles, reported the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.