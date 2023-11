On the night of November 17, air defense forces shot down nine out of ten Russian Shahed drones. They flew from Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In addition, the occupiers launched several S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk. Previously, they did not cause any losses.