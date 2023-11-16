Canada lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Boyko

In early November, the Canadian government lifted sanctions against Oleg Boyko, a Russian billionaire and the founder of the investment holding "Finstar Financial Group".

This is stated on the website of the Canadian government.

Why such a decision was made is not publicly reported, but Boykoʼs lawyers insisted that he does not have any business in Canada, is not connected to the power structures and state bodies of Russia, and does not participate in political processes.

In addition to Canada, sanctions against Boyko were introduced by Ukraine and Australia.

The website of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of Ukraine states that "Boyko conducts commercial activities in sectors of the economy that provide a significant source of income for the Russian government," and therefore "is responsible for material or financial support of actions that undermine or threaten territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".