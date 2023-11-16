The deputy head of the district administration was exposed in the Lviv region. Because of him, the budget lost more than 25 million hryvnias

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have exposed the executor of one of the training centers of the National Guard. Currently, he holds the position of the first deputy head of the district military administration in the Lviv region.

This was reported in SBU press service.

In April 2022, when this official served in the National Guard, he purchased with state money 72 RGS-50 fuel tanks for almost UAH 64.5 million, although they actually cost UAH 39.3 million. The defense budget of Ukraine lost more than 25 million hryvnias.

The official was informed of the suspicion under part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude to military service committed during martial law). He faces up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.