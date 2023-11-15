Investigation: a German journalist who praised Putin for many years was paid for it

German journalist Hubert Seipel, who recorded an interview with Putin and wrote two books about him, received €600,000 from companies associated with Russian billionaire Aleksey Mordashov.

This is stated in an investigation published on November 14 by the publication "Important Histories" together with Paper Trail Media, the magazine Spiegel and the German channel ZDF.

According to the documents obtained by journalists, in 2018, Seipel signed a sponsorship agreement for the creation and promotion of a book about the "political climate in Russia". For this he received at least €600,000. The book was published in 2021 and was called "Putinʼs rule. Why does Europe need Russia?"

In the documents prepared for signing, there is a handwritten mark indicating that Seipel could have received some money in 2013 for the preparation of a biography of the Kremlin dictator "Putin. The logic of power". The journalist did not warn about the possible conflict of interests of either the readers or the publisher.

"Important Histories" believes that in both books, Seipel engaged in apologetics of the Russian president.

Seipel has recorded interviews with the Russian president several times, in particular for the NRD company, which is part of the public television and radio company ARD — it is financed by taxpayersʼ money.

When asked by ZDF, he confirmed that he received support through Mordashov. However, according to him, the businessman "did not influence the content of his books." The contract actually states that the author "does not have any obligations to the sponsor regarding the book project."

The NDR television company said at the request of journalists that it was not aware of the Russian financing of Seipel and promised to check the possibility of prosecution. ARD and the Russian side, in particular the press service of the Presidential Administration, refused to comment.