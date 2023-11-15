General Staff: Last day, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 800 invaders and shot down a Russian plane

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 820 soldiers, 15 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 58 artillery systems and one aircraft. In total, 314,290 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the outskirts of Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 8 attacks. The Russians also stormed near Nadia and Serebryanske Forestry in the Luhansk region — without success. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut and repulsed 20 more enemy attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

The Russian army is still trying to surround Avdiivka — 17 attacks have been repelled in this area.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 10 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and equipment. Air defense forces shot down a Su-25 fighter, 2 Shahed attack drones, 17 reconnaissance drones and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Missile forces hit 6 areas of concentration of troops, weapons, and equipment, a command post, 17 artillery systems, 3 air defense systems and a fuel depot.