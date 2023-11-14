The USA gives $1 million for the work of the center that investigates the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine in The Hague

The United States of America allocates one million dollars to the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA), which works in The Hague.

This was announced by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on November 14.

Previously, the center was financed only by the European Commission.

"We call on others to support the ICPA and contribute to international efforts to bring justice to Ukraine and accountability for Russiaʼs war of aggression," urged Miller.

Prosecutors from different legal systems, including the US, already work together in the ICPA. They collect and share key evidence of Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as conduct independent investigations.