The government has submitted to the Council two draft laws on the work of NAKC and NABU. This was a condition of international partners

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed on two important draft laws — on the expansion of the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and changes to the law on the prevention of corruption in accordance with the conclusions of the European Commission.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The first document proposes to increase the maximum number of staff of the bureau from 700 to 1,000 employees and the management staff from 500 to 750. This should happen in stages and by competition.

The second draft law allows NACP to re-check the assets and property of officials, which they acquired before being appointed to public office.

The need for such laws is spelled out in the requirements of the European Commission regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU. Now, the government must submit them to the parliament, and the peopleʼs deputies must approve them.