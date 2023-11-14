In Croatia, the name of the new defense minister was announced. His predecessor was fired due to a fatal accident

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković named the new Minister of Defense. The previous one was released due to a fatal road accident.

Bloomberg writes about it.

50-year-old Ivan Anušić became the new head of the Ministry of Defense. His candidacy must be approved by the parliament on November 16.

In 2017, Anušić headed the Osijen-Baran County, and was also elected to the Croatian Parliament, where he was responsible for the fight against corruption.