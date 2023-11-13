The ombudsman asks SBU to check the post of the ex-MP Iryna Farion. Because of her, a student could be detained in Crimea

Last week, on November 5, the ex-MP Iryna Farion criticized the Russian-speaking “Azov” and Third Assault Brigades and said that she could not call them Ukrainians because they communicate in Russian language.

Already on November 8, against the background of criticism, Iryna Farion published in her Telegram a letter from a student from occupied Crimea with his personal data. The name "Maksym Hlebov" was written on the letterhead — the guy spoke in support of Farion and the statement that Russian-speaking defenders should speak Ukrainian.

The guy wrote that he was waiting for the liberation of Crimea and was studying at the Faculty of Ukrainian Philology.

The ex-MP did not hide the boyʼs name and place of study, which was soon noticed by Russian propagandists.

In the comments, Farion was asked to remove the boyʼs data so as not to expose him to danger. The ex-MP wrote in response that she did not need unsolicited advice.

On Monday, November 13, the channels of the so-called warlords shared a video with a student detained by the FSB, who was called Maksym Hlebov. He apologized on camera and admitted his "guilt". Also published was a photo of his student card, issued by the Institute of Philology named after Vernadskyi.

Later, Iryna Farion stated that the report about the alleged detention of the Crimean student was "a provocation against her."

"I see that they are spreading another provocation against me, as if some student has been detained because of me. Guys! Donʼt fall for the Hebist tactics of the enemy. I am supported by hundreds of people, and I am grateful to them for that. Besides, I have no way of knowing where these people are from. But I know that only through our open public struggle can we defeat the enemy inside the country," the ex-MP wrote.

Reaction

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) regarding Iryna Farionʼs disclosure of confidential information of a student from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The ombudsman noted that the linguist committed a criminal offense and also "played along" with the occupiers, because she could enable the Russians to identify a pro-Ukrainian student.

The representative of the president in Crimea Tamila Tasheva said that she "will take actions to bring to justice" Iryna Farion.

"I communicate with such citizens from Crimea every day, we in the representative office carry out systematic monitoring of the so-called "courts" over our citizens, who by their actions "discredit" the armed forces of the aggressor country [...] But it would never occur to me to expose personal correspondence in public space, exposing a person to danger," Tasheva wrote.