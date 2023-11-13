The Higher Qualification Commission resumes the evaluation of judges

The Higher Qualification Commission resumes the assessment of judges for their suitability for the position they hold.

This was reported in the press service of the Commission.

1 884 judges of local and appellate courts from all over Ukraine have to pass the evaluation. Of these, 109 will begin this procedure by taking an exam, and the vast majority — 1 775 — will face a file review and an interview.

The Public Integrity Council will join the interviews, which will help the Commission determine whether a judge or candidate is suitable for the position. For this, a list of relevant indicators was agreed upon.

The evaluation of judges will begin with the work of three panels of the Commission. Interviews with nine judges are scheduled on the first day. They will be broadcast live here.