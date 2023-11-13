The Higher Qualification Commission resumes the evaluation of judges

The Higher Qualification Commission resumes the assessment of judges for their suitability for the position they hold.
This was reported in the press service of the Commission.
1 884 judges of local and appellate courts from all over Ukraine have to pass the evaluation. Of these, 109 will begin this procedure by taking an exam, and the vast majority — 1 775 — will face a file review and an interview.
The Public Integrity Council will join the interviews, which will help the Commission determine whether a judge or candidate is suitable for the position. For this, a list of relevant indicators was agreed upon.
The evaluation of judges will begin with the work of three panels of the Commission. Interviews with nine judges are scheduled on the first day. They will be broadcast live here.
- The Higher Qualification Commission of Judges is a body responsible for the formation of the judicial corps. The Supreme Court of Ukraine conducts a competition for judges in all courts of Ukraine: checks candidates and conducts exams. The commission consists of sixteen members — they are elected or appointed by the congress of judges, representatives of law schools, lawyers, the human rights ombudsman, and the head of the State Judicial Administration. The creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges is one of the requirements for starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.
- On June 1, 2023, the Supreme Council of Justice held a vote for new members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. 16 new members were appointed — there were 32 candidates in total.