General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than 312 thousand Russians. The situation at the front

The Russian army lost approximately 800 soldiers, 5 tanks, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 312 550 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military repelled 4 attacks near Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. Another 10 attacks were repelled in the areas of Dubovo-Vasylivka, east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

The Russian army is still trying to surround Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military repelled 17 attacks in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne, Donetsk region. The occupiers also stormed unsuccessfully near Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromayorske.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out four strikes on Russian concentrations, their weapons and military equipment. Air defense forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.

Units of missile troops hit three munitions warehouses of the occupiers and five areas of concentration of enemy forces.