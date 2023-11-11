Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets: Russians recruit Ukrainian children to report school bombings

Russians from the territory of the Russian Federation are recruiting Ukrainian children and forcing them to report the demining of Ukrainian schools.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this on November 11.

According to him, this phenomenon has acquired a systemic character, and on the territory of the entire country. Lubinets noted that parents and teachers should conduct explanatory work with children, explaining that the Russians want to use them against Ukraine.

"These are not games, this is serious propaganda and intelligence work that Russia is conducting on the territory of Ukraine," Lubinets emphasized.

According to official data, only from September 1 to October 20, 2023, the National Police of Ukraine received 708 reports about the threat of demining educational institutions. Of this number: 937 messages were received by e-mail, 343 by phone, 8 by other means: by mail, through social networks, etc. The largest number of reports were received in Odesa, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Rivne regions, and the city of Kyiv.