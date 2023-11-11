Ukraine was in second place in the global rating of charity

Ukraine took second place in the World Giving Index 2023 ranking — an annual survey of charity in the world conducted by the British Charities Aid Foundation.

The press service of CAF writes about it.

Ukraine became the leader this year in terms of the number of points scored per year — 13. In 2022, Ukraine was in 10th place, in 2019 — in 81st place.

This year, 78% of Ukrainian adults help strangers, 70% help with money, and another 37% volunteer.

At the same time, Indonesia took first place (for the sixth year in a row). The top five most charitable countries also include Kenya, Liberia, and the United States.

The Global Philanthropy Index is 39. This is one point below the record set in 2021. The results suggest that the growth in global philanthropy seen during the pandemic is continuing. In total, 72% of the worldʼs population helps others, which is 4.2 billion people.