The Defense Forces eliminated 800 invaders and shot down five drones

At night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. The Air Force Command clarified that at night it was possible to shoot down five attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile

In total, the Russians launched six drones, one Kh-31 guided air missile and one Kh-59 KAR. Drones were shot down within Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Kyiv regions.

Also, last day there were 69 combat clashes at the front.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled about 10 attacks by the occupiers in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already lost approximately 309,520 of its troops, including 800 over the past day.