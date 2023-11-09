White House: Israel agreed to a four-hour pause in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel agreed to pause fighting in northern Gaza for four hours each day starting November 9.

Reuters writes about it.

According to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, these pauses will allow people to evacuate from the combat zone. They will be announced three hours before the start.

"The Israelis have told us that there will be no military operations in these areas during the pause and that the process begins today," Kirby said.

Israel does not use the term "ceasefire" because it believes it requires the release of hostages taken by Hamas.