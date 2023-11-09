White House: Israel agreed to a four-hour pause in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel agreed to pause fighting in northern Gaza for four hours each day starting November 9.
Reuters writes about it.
According to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, these pauses will allow people to evacuate from the combat zone. They will be announced three hours before the start.
"The Israelis have told us that there will be no military operations in these areas during the pause and that the process begins today," Kirby said.
Israel does not use the term "ceasefire" because it believes it requires the release of hostages taken by Hamas.
- Israel conducts the military operation "Iron Swords" in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack of the groups Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" on the south of Israel on October 7. Then, 1,400 civilians died as a result of the jihadist attack. Hamas took 241 hostages and took them to Gaza, 40 Israelis are missing. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Authority claims more than 10,500 dead.