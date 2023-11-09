Ukraine banned 16 Russian video services

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has updated the list of banned sites — 16 more Russian video services have been added to it.

Namely:

24TV (24TV)

Amediateka

Baskino

Filmix

HD REZKA

KINOGO

Kinokrad

Kinotochka

KinoZapas

Kion

Viju

Guide Online

Laim HD TV — free online TV (Laim HD TV — free online TV).

Smotreshka (Smotreshka).

Trikolor Kino and TV online (Trikolor Kino and TV online).

Tsifrovoe TV 20 kanalov besplatno (Tsifrovoe TV 20 kanalov besplatno).

These sites use a domain name from Russia, and the default interface language is Russian. In addition, there are Russian advertisements on video services. According to Chapter XI of the Law of Ukraine "On Media", they cannot be broadcast in Ukraine.