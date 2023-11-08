The Ministry of Defense created the Department of Health. It will be managed by Oksana Sukhorukova

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine created the Department of Health Protection. Its leader was Oksana Sukhorukova, a former volunteer and employee of the Ministry of Health.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
Sukhorukova will be responsible for health care in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, her task is to quickly and systematically launch the work of the new department.
- In 2014, Oksana Sukhorukova became a co-founder of the "Svoy" charitable foundation, which takes care of military personnel in matters of humanitarian assistance.
- From 2018 to 2020, she worked at the Ministry of Health as the director of the medical services directorate and participated in the launch of the medical reform.
- In 2021 — 2022, Sukhorukova worked as the director of the monitoring department of the National Health Service of Ukraine.