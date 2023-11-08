SBU declared the suspicion to 26 members of the “Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs” in the Kherson region for torturing Ukrainians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) installed another 26 members of the so-called main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region in the temporarily occupied part of the region. Among them are 25 collaborators and a Russian.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the suspects voluntarily joined the punitive body "Nova Kakhovka City Police Department" after interviews with personnel officers of the FSB. They received certificates, Russian-style uniforms and firearms.

Extras kidnapped civilians and imprisoned them in Russian torture camps. Ukrainians were tortured there with electric current. SBU adds that they have recorded cases of beating people to death with rubber batons.

The investigation established that the collaborator Oleh Shorokhov, a former law enforcement officer who in April 2022 headed the occupation "city department", was selecting candidates for the posts of punishers. He was assisted by an ex-employee of the Russian police.

All those involved were informed of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: