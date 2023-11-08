The President has decided on a candidate for the position of the head of the State Property Fund

The current head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval may become the new head of the State Property Fund (SPF). The application for his appointment was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) will vote for his candidacy at the meeting on November 9, as the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed.

Previously, the SPF was headed by the current Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

Koval has been the head of the Rivne region since September 2019, when Oleksiy Honcharuk was still the head of the government.

What does the State Property Fund do?

The State Property Fund of Ukraine is a central body of executive power with a special status. It implements state policy in the sphere of privatization, lease, use and alienation of state property, management of state-owned objects.

The Fundʼs mission is to increase the investment attractiveness and competitiveness of the Ukrainian economy.