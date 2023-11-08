General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 780 invaders and 8 tanks over the past day

During the day, 45 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 780 invaders, eight tanks, 29 artillery systems and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

During the day, the Russians unsuccessfully stormed the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove settlements in the Kharkiv region and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka, and in Avdiivka — 14 attacks near Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske. 17 attacks were repelled in the Maryinka area. The enemy was also repulsed in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.