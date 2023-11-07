Defense Minister Rustem Umerov commented on the information about the “release of Zaluzhnyi”

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov commented on the statement of Peopleʼs Deputy from "European Solidarity" Volodymyr Aryev about "Zaluzhnyʼs resignation".

Umerov stated that some unscrupulous politicians are trying to split Ukrainian society — "this is no better than what Russian propagandists are doing."

"Information warfare is a component of Russian aggression against Ukraine. It is not necessary to become pawns in it, let alone assistants," the minister emphasized.

On November 7, Aryev wrote with reference to sources that Umerov submitted a motion for the release of Valery Zaluzhny. Aryev then deleted his post and stated that "many other sources say this is not the case."