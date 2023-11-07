A Russian plane violated Latvian airspace. The country summoned an employee of the Russian Embassy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On November 6, a Russian plane violated Latvian airspace near the border. After that, the plane returned to Russia.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

Operational information was transferred to NATO.

On November 7, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a temporary authorized employee of the Russian Embassy in Latvia, who was handed a note of protest.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that in view of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, Latvia has strengthened the protection of its land borders, airspace and territorial waters. In addition, the countryʼs airspace is patrolled by NATO allies.