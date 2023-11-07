By the end of 2024, the 112 service will work in all regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, by the end of 2024, the 112 service will be available in all regions. This is a single number for all emergencies — an alternative to hotlines 101, 102, 103 and 104.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on November 7.

The launch of the 112 service is a step closer to EU standards. Four months ago, a single number was launched for residents of Kyiv, and since September — for the Kyiv region. During this time, almost 280 000 calls were received: 15% of them were redirected to the relevant units. About 85% of the calls were of a consultative nature.

Klymenko explained that the launch of the 112 line made it possible to relieve emergency service operators from non-core calls.

Also, people with hearing or speech impairments can contact the 112 line using video communication — during four months, 112 operators processed almost 4 thousand calls in sign language.