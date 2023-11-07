Permits for the childʼs departure abroad will appear in the “Diia” application

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the issuance of a temporary permit for a child to travel abroad in the "Diia" application.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In order to use the service, both parents must download "Diia". Then one sends an application for permission, and the other gives consent in the "Diia.Signature" application. The data are then automatically entered into the State Register of Civil Status Acts, and border guards will be able to check them online.

The service in "Diia" will be free of charge. Also, parents, as before, will be able to issue a permit in a more traditional way — at a notary.