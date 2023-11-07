NATO countries suspend participation in Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe after Russiaʼs withdrawal

NATO member countries suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. This is a response to Russiaʼs withdrawal from there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Britain and the press service of NATO write about it.

London criticized Russiaʼs decision to withdraw from the Treaty, and Foreign Minister James Cleverly called it Russiaʼs effort to undermine strategic stability and the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

"Russiaʼs unilateral withdrawal undermines the reciprocity that underlies the CSTO. This is a destabilizing step for the integrity of the Treaty, and continued implementation of the Treaty means that we believe the Treaty continues to function as intended. That is clearly not the case,” added Cleverley.

NATO wrote that the member states of the Alliance intend to suspend the Treaty for as long as necessary. The decision was supported by all NATO members.