Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov was not given precautionary measures

The court did not choose a preventive measure for the former Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov. The trial was postponed to November 9.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

According to Shapovalovʼs lawyer, he already has three suspicions. The official received two previous ones in the case of bulletproof vests — from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He is already in custody for them. And therefore the ex-deputy cannot have two detentions.

The case is about the embezzlement of a billion hryvnias

In 2022, according to the investigation, the official, having entered into a conspiracy with his subordinates, purchased low-quality military uniforms from a private company with state money — almost a billion hryvnias. The uniform turned out to be unsuitable for use in the cold season in conditions of intense combat operations.

Vyacheslav Shapovalov was informed of suspicions of embezzlement due to abuse of official position, as well as obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (part 5 of article 191; part 2 of article 28 and part 1 of article 114-1 of the Criminal Code).