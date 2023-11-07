Ukraine has not yet received official demands from Polish carriers. They block checkpoints

The strike of Polish carriers on the border with Ukraine continues. However, they still have not sent official demands to the Ukrainian side.

The Ministry of Reconstruction writes about this.

The media note that among the demands of the Poles are the abolition of the transport visa, separate lanes and separate queues for trucks with EU license plates and empty trucks, access to the "Shlyakh" system.

"If there is an official and reasoned position from the Polish partners, we are open to a constructive dialogue. It is important for us that the interests of the carriers of both countries are taken into account," added the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Ukraineʼs position is as follows: blocking the border harms the interests of both countries and creates risks for the "Paths of Solidarity". Kyiv is in contact with the Ukrainian embassy in Poland, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, the European Commission, Ukrainian carriers and border services to resolve the situation.

Polish carriers are currently blocking three checkpoints: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska", "Dorogusk — Yagodin". This complicates movement both to and from Poland.

What is happening on the border with Poland?

On Monday, November 6, after 12:00 p.m., several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. They also demand to renew entry permits to the European Union for Ukrainian carriers and to improve service at the border.

The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without obstruction.