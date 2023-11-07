The Russians are mining critical infrastructure on the left bank of the Kherson region

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that the Russians are mining critical infrastructure in the occupied Kherson region.
According to the GUR, the occupiers are burying explosives in the temporarily occupied territory near stationary gas control points, electrical substations, and critical infrastructure facilities.
Presumably, the Russians are doing this to destroy the infrastructure in the event of a retreat.
- Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November, the defense forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.