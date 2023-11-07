The Defense Forces eliminated 890 occupiers and 72 units of weapons over the past day

The Russian occupiers advanced in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Kupyansk directions over the past day. The Defense Forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, 78 combat clashes took place on the battlefield. 20 of them are in the Kupyansk district. There, the Russians tried to storm near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv region) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk region). The enemy also tried to restore lost positions in the Andriivka area, but was unsuccessful.