The Defense Forces eliminated 890 occupiers and 72 units of weapons over the past day

The Russian occupiers advanced in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Kupyansk directions over the past day. The Defense Forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.
During the day, 78 combat clashes took place on the battlefield. 20 of them are in the Kupyansk district. There, the Russians tried to storm near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv region) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).
In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk region). The enemy also tried to restore lost positions in the Andriivka area, but was unsuccessful.
Russia does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. The offensive actions of the Russians in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Tonenke settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.
Also, the enemy carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks in Krasnohorivka and Maryinka districts (Donetsk region).
On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians stormed unsuccessfully near Staromayorske (Donetsk region), Chervone, Robotyne and north-western Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region). Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 attacks.
The Defense Forces continue to advance in the direction of Melitopol.
During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already lost about 306 860 of its soldiers, 890 of them over the past day.
- Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.