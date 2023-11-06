The MP Robert Horvath was granted bail. He allegedly organized a land scheme worth 123 million hryvnias

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered a bail of 26.840 million hryvnias to the MP of the "Trust" group Robert Horvath, who allegedly organized a scheme to acquire land for 123 million hryvnias.

The court made its decision on November 6.

Duties were also assigned to the MP. He has:

to appear at every request to the detective, the prosecutor and the court;

not to leave Ukraine without permission;

to report a change of residence and place of work;

do not communicate with other participants in the case;

hand over a foreign passport.

On October 25, the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the current MP, who organized a scheme to acquire 320 hectares of land for 123 million hryvnias. Babel sources reported that this MP is Robert Horvath from the "Trust" group.

According to the investigation, Horvath had influence over employees of the State Geocadastre of one of the regions. By design, the director of one state-owned enterprise renounced the right to the land and applied to the State Geocadastre of the region with a corresponding application. His right to use the land was terminated, after which the head of the regional State Geocadastre gave these plots to the right people. Then they sold these lands to companies controlled by the peopleʼs deputy. Damages to the state exceeded 123 million hryvnias.