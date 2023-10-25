NABU: The MP organized a scheme to acquire land for 123 million hryvnias

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) has declared the current MP and three other people that they are suspected of taking over land plots with an area of more than 320 hectares and a value of 123 million hryvnias.

NABU informed about this on October 25.

It is about:

the MP of Ukraine of the 9th convocation;

the former head of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre of one of the regions;

the former director of a state enterprise;

the director of a private enterprise.

According to the investigation, in 2016-2019, a peopleʼs deputy of Ukraine, having influence on the employees of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre of one of the regions, developed a scheme on how to take possession of 323 hectares of land used by a state enterprise.

By design, the director of the state-owned enterprise waived the right to use the land and applied to the State Geocadastre of the region with a corresponding application. His right to use the land was terminated, after which the head of the regional State Geocadastre gave these plots to the right people. Then they sold these lands to companies controlled by the peopleʼs deputy. Damages to the state exceeded 123 million hryvnias.