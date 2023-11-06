SBI is investigating the death of soldiers of the 128th brigade near Zaporizhzhia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the missile attack on the soldiers of the 128th brigade under the article on negligent service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code). The commanders who organized the line-up of the fighters face up to 8 years in prison.

The 128th Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers. The number of injured was not given.

The blast wave damaged about 30 houses and commercial buildings located near the impact site.

What kind of brigade is this?

The 128th brigade is a mountain infantry unit of the Ground Forces. It is part of the Operational Command "West" with headquarters in Mukachevo. Since the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, 128 military brigades have taken positions in the Luhansk region, in the Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Rubizhne areas. 128 separate mountain assault brigade liberated Kherson, fought near Bakhmut. At the beginning of January 2023, the brigade returned to the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June 2023, the fighters of the brigade liberated the villages of Lobkove and Pyatikhatky.