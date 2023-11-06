An outbreak of hepatitis A was recorded only in Vinnytsia region, and isolated cases in the rest of the regions

The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin reported that the outbreak of hepatitis A was recorded only in Vinnytsia region, in the rest of the regions — isolated cases that do not have a common epidemiological connection. That is, the Ministry of Health denied the information that was spread in the media about the outbreak of the disease in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Transcarpathian and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

In the period from October 17 to November 6, 245 cases of hepatitis A were confirmed in Vinnytsia region, 182 people were admitted to hospitals: 128 (including 24 children) were treated and discharged, another 54 patients remain in medical facilities.

The only source of the spread of the disease has not yet been identified. All people who came in contact with sick people are vaccinated.

"The number of both hospitalized and new cases in Vinnytsia region is decreasing, which indicates the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures and control over the outbreak," noted Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Inspector of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

In Vinnytsia, 597 people have already been vaccinated against viral hepatitis A, including 549 doctors and 48 contacts (relatives and relatives of patients with a confirmed diagnosis).

What is a disease outbreak?

An outbreak of an infectious disease is several infectious diseases linked by a common source and/or transmission factor.

In Vinnytsia, in the first few days, more than 10 people from one district of the city fell ill, so specialists of the regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, together with specialists of the Center for Public Health and doctors, began an epidemic investigation of the sources of the outbreak, and the epidemiological situation was determined as an outbreak of viral hepatitis A.

Could there be a "hepatitis A epidemic" in Ukraine?

Cases of hepatitis A are recorded on the territory of Ukraine every year in various regions. Hepatitis A is seasonal and usually manifests itself in the cold season. For example, in 2022, 281 cases were recorded.

Most of the cases do not have a common epidemiological connection, that is, one common source of infection, as now.

As of November 6, hepatitis A cases were recorded in the following areas:

Each case is investigated separately by specialists of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — they study the source of infection, as well as conduct an analysis of the contact circle of persons who could be a "carrier" of the virus or could potentially be infected. In this way, the circumstances of the disease are established and the further spread of the virus is localized.

How hepatitis A is transmitted

Hepatitis A is not spread through the air like COVID-19. Hepatitis A is a disease that people call "Botkinʼs disease" or "dirty hands disease." It is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus, which is transmitted through the fecal-oral route, most often through dirty hands, infected water and food.

The hepatitis A virus is transmitted as a result of eating contaminated food or water, due to lack of personal hygiene, as well as in families, when an infected person prepares food for all family members.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?

The most common symptoms of VHA are weakness, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and jaundice. If you notice such symptoms in yourself or a loved one, contact your family doctor immediately.

The incubation period of viral hepatitis A usually lasts 14–28 days.

People who have contracted hepatitis A develop lifelong immunity.

What is the prevention of hepatitis A

Vaccination and compliance with hygiene rules remain the most effective ways to prevent the disease. To avoid the spread of the virus, both sick and healthy people need to wash their hands thoroughly, especially after visiting the toilet, as well as before eating. Do not buy products at spontaneous markets. If these are foods without individual packaging, vegetables or fruits, it is necessary to wash them and preferably pour boiling water over them before consumption. Any non-bottled water should be boiled before drinking. Do not use dairy products bought in markets without prior heat treatment. Buy fast food products only in places designated for this purpose, before eating street food — wash your hands and treat them with a disinfectant.

There is a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection with viral hepatitis A. It is not included in the list of free vaccinations according to the calendar. Vaccines against hepatitis A, which are registered in Ukraine, are sold at the pharmacy. It is especially important to get vaccinated against hepatitis A for adults who work in epidemically dangerous areas — public catering establishments and food industry enterprises, water treatment and sewage facilities.