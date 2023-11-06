A US nuclear submarine capable of carrying nuclear weapons has arrived in the Middle East

The US Ohio-class nuclear submarine, which is a carrier of nuclear weapons, arrived in the Middle East.

This was reported by the US Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes part of the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The military has not said where the boat is headed, but its appearance in the region may be part of the same strategy in which the US has sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to deter Iran and its proxies from attacking Israel.

A second carrier group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, arrived in the region on November 4. It includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, the destroyers USS Mason and USS Gravely, as well as the third aircraft carrier wing with nine squadrons.