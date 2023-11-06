The Defense Forces eliminated 880 invaders and 59 units of weapons over the past day

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Verbove, and Robotyne. In the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was reported that there were 53 combat clashes over the past the day.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already lost about 305 970 of its soldiers, including 880 in the last day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 10 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Petropavlivka.

Near Bakhmut, 10 attacks were repulsed in the areas of Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Pivdenne. At the same time, the Armed Forces continue their assaults on the southern flank.

The Russians continue their attempts to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. The Defense Forces repelled about 10 assaults in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske.

More than 20 assaults in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts were also unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers advanced near Verbove, Robotyne, Nesteryanka, and Pyatykhatky. Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol.