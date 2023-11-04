The Presidentʼs Office reacted to Valery Zaluzhnyiʼs article for The Economist

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva commented on the release of the article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny for The Economist on the air of the telethon.

"The least I would do is comment for the press, for the open public, about what is happening at the front, what may happen at the front, some options. Because then we will make the work of the aggressor easier," he said.

After the publication of the article, Igor Zhovkva received a phone call from "one of the heads of the cabinet of leaders" asking whether Russiaʼs war with Ukraine had really reached a dead end (moving into a protracted positional stage).

As the deputy head of Presidentʼs Office said, maybe it was "a very deep strategic plan", but it surprises him.