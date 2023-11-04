General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 830 invaders and destroyed 11 Russian tanks

Over the past day, 66 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 830 occupiers, 11 tanks, 38 armored fighting vehicles, 35 artillery systems and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians stormed unsuccessfully near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. There, the Ukrainian military repelled ten attacks. The enemy is also storming without success in the Verkhnokamyansk district of the Donetsk region.

The occupiers are trying to regain lost positions near Klishchiivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about ten attacks. Also, the Russian military stormed unsuccessfully in the districts of Bohdanivka and Khromovoy in Donetsk region. Defense forces are storming south of Bakhmut.

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Severna, and Pervomaiske settlements. There are also 20 in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. The occupiers also stormed the village of Staromayorske without success.

Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore lost positions near Robotiny, Zaporizhzhia region.