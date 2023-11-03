”I donʼt understand what happened.” Ex-commander of SOF Khorenko found out about his dismissal from publications in the media

The commander of the Special Operations Forces Khorenko learned that Zelensky fired him from publications in the media, and the commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhnyi did not make the submission.

Khorenko said this on the talk show "Ukrainian Pravda".

According to him, he does not know the reason for the dismissal.

"I learned about it from mass media. I spoke with the commander-in-chief, who also could not explain it to me. Glavkom should make a corresponding submission, but he answered me that he did not do such a thing. I donʼt understand what happened," said the ex-commander of the SOF.

Khorenko assured only that he would "do everything for the victory of Ukraine", but he did not decide where he would serve in the future.

When asked whether Khorenko tried to contact the Presidentʼs Office, the ex-commander of the SSO said that he did not have such access.

"The persons responsible for communication with the Armed Forces, the Defense Forces, have not yet given me such information," the officer noted.

According to him, Zaluzhnyi said that there are no questions or complaints about the performance of combat missions.

What happened

On November 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Viktor Khorenko from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces by decree. He appointed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk in his place.

Later, in his evening address, Zelensky noted that Serhii Lupanchuk took part in the battles.

"He is an experienced officer, a combat officer, a proper commander and someone who can add more power to our Special Operations Forces. We are waiting for new results," the president said.

According to him, Lupanchukʼs predecessor, Viktor Khorenko, will continue to perform special tasks as part of the GUR.