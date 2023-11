On the morning of November 3, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Zarichne (Zaporizhzhia region). 11 people were injured.

This is reported by the Komyshuvakha settlement council.

As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, several of them were completely destroyed. All the wounded were given medical assistance.

The head of the village council Yuriy Karapetyan said that the owners of the damaged houses were given building materials for repairs.