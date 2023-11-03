The Ministry of Defense shortened the terms of the weapons delivery for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of November 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shortened the terms of delivery of Ukrainian equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

"For the period of martial law, the production cycle is shortened, and the testing process is also simplified. This significantly frees the hands of manufacturers. From now on, it is the manufacturer who determines according to which technical parameters he will deliver products to the customer, and the military approves the list of parameters (previously, the military prescribed a significant list of these parameters in the technical conditions)," the message reads.

In order to speed up deliveries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, excessive tests of weapons, not related to confirmation of their combat capability, were canceled. We reduced the number of inspections at various stages of production, leaving only the most expedient ones, and also simplified the mechanisms for transferring weapons to the troops. This will allow you to receive equipment and new samples faster.

From now on, the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense will insist on confirming only three factors: the effectiveness of a sample of equipment, its safety for the military and reliability in operation. The manufacturer assumes all responsibility for the quality of the weapon, the amount of necessary tests and all risks associated with the supply of this weapon.