The White House commented on Zaluzhnyiʼs column on “The Economist”

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby stated that Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs column for "The Economist" magazine reminds the world how important it is to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I think it underscores how important it is that we continue to support Ukraine," noted a representative of the Biden administration.

Kirby also added that in the course of war, the needs of the parties change, in particular regarding weapons systems.

"We are evolving and have evolved what we’ve provided Ukraine as the war itself has evolved, and I suspect that that process will continue," said a representative of the Biden administration.