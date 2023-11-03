The White House commented on Zaluzhnyiʼs column on “The Economist”

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby stated that Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs column for "The Economist" magazine reminds the world how important it is to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"I think it underscores how important it is that we continue to support Ukraine," noted a representative of the Biden administration.
Kirby also added that in the course of war, the needs of the parties change, in particular regarding weapons systems.
"We are evolving and have evolved what we’ve provided Ukraine as the war itself has evolved, and I suspect that that process will continue," said a representative of the Biden administration.
- In his article, Valerii Zaluzhnyi points out that the war has become positional, and five steps must be taken for a breakthrough. Namely: to overcome the enemyʼs superiority in the air, to improve the possibilities of breaking through mine obstacles, to strengthen the counter-battery fight, to ensure the effective training of Ukrainian reserves and to increase the effectiveness of radio-electronic warfare. Also, in an interview with The Economist, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Western countries are still holding back on providing Ukraine with the latest weapons.